Junior Women’s Hockey : India loses Germany

India suffered their fourth successive defeat as they lost to Germany 1-0 In as many matches of their Tour of Europe, so far in Breda, Netherlands.

India had a challenging first quarter as Germany broke the deadlock early in the game to take a 1-;0 lead. Despite the inclement weather, both teams looked intent on a hard-fought encounter.

A goalless second and third quarter unfolded, ensuring Germany stayed ahead, even as India worked hard to score an equalizer.

In the final quarter, Germany nearly doubled their lead, but their penalty stroke was denied by India’s goalkeeper. With minutes left on the clock, India’s final opportunity of the match came in the form of a penalty corner, but they failed to convert it and conceded a 0-1 defeat to Germany.

India will play their next match against Germany in Dusseldorf on 27th