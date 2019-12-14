US soccer star Julie Ertz has been named 2019 US Football Female Player of the Year. The same was announced by the US Soccer Association on Friday.

It is worth highlighting that this is the second such award for Ertz who was also adjudged the Female Player of the Year in 2017.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year and one that I’m extremely grateful for,” the vital member of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 said.

“My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the national team and for wearing this crest and what it represents,” the 27-year-old midfielder added.

“Julie was such a critical part of our success this summer,” Jill Ellis, who led the US women’s football team to their World Cup said of Julie.

“It’s wonderful that she’s being recognised in this way. She’s always a consummate professional regardless of the environment. Whether it’s in training, national team games or in the national women’s soccer league, she always brings a level of professionalism, effort and talent,” she added.

Earlier, Julie’s fellow US soccer star, Megan Rapinoe was announced the winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or on 2 December at a grand ceremony in Paris.

(With inputs from IANS)