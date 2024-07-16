Jr Men, Women East Zone Hockey: Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Bihar win on Day 2

Hockey Association of Odisha, Assam, and Jharkhand claimed victories in the women’s category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Association of Odisha won in men’s category on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 held at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake, here on Monday.

Hockey Association of Odisha began the day with a 5-0 win over Manipur Hockey in the Women’s category. Kujur Priyanka (20’), captain Amisha Eka (30’, 36’), Anushka Bhawre (39’), and Drupati Naik (55’) were on target for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second match in the women’s category, Assam Hockey registered a 4-0 win over Hockey Bihar. The goal-scorers for Assam Hockey were Ashmita Tigga (17’), Sumitra Swargiari (23’), Ritu Bawri (29’), and Reshma Jagat (60’).

The third and last match of the women’s category for the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Bengal 4-1. Barwa Purnima (4’), Roshni Aind (45’), Pinki Kumari (49’), and Mundu Sukarmani (51’) got on the scoresheet for Hockey Jharkhand while Shanti Horo (17’) was the lone scorer for Hockey Bengal.

Jharkhand thrash Assam 13-1

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Assam Hockey 13-1 in the Men’s category in the fourth match of the day. The goal scorers for Jharkhand were Faguwa Horo (7’, 30’, 46’), Jolen Topno (13’, 17’, 26’, 48’, 59’), Gledshan Bhengra, (14’), Ashish Dungdung (24’), Sandeep Dodray (39’), Roshan Ekka (43’), and Joseph Dhodray (55’). The only goal for Assam Hockey was scored by Rinku Barman (45’).

In the second match in the men’s category, Hockey Bihar registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Manipur Hockey. Manipur Hockey opened the scoring through Ricky Tonjam (14’), followed by goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27’) and Captain Silheiba Lisham (53’).

But Hockey Bihar fought back and completed their comeback, courtesy of goals from Atit Kumar (19’, 49’), Aakash Yadav (39’), and Amrendra Kumar Singh (57’).

The last match of the day saw the Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Bengal by 7-2 in the Men’s category. Hockey Association of Odisha built a solid lead through goals from Abhisek Topno (24′), Deepak Pradhan (26′, 47′, 51′), Karan Lakra (27′, 59′), and Deonath Nanwar (37′).

Hockey Bengal attempted to fight back through Karan Shaw (48′) and Bishnu Paswan (53′) but could not change the outcome.