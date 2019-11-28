Tottenham captain Harry Kane says that new Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino, looks to the Englishman for feelings and advice on the team. Meanwhile, the skipper said that he hopes he can build a strong relationship with the new boss Mourinho.

“It’s early days,” Kane said after Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Olympiacos. “We have a good relationship so far, we talk, we try to help the team. Obviously with me being one of the leaders he looks to me for feelings and advice on the team.

“When you’re winning games it definitely helps your relationship. Hopefully we can build a strong relationship.

“We know we both want to win big competitions. That’s the team’s aim and that’s the manager’s aim. Hopefully I can help him do that this year and see where we can go.”

Notably, Mourinho was handed the responsibility of Spurs on November 20 after Mauricio Pochettino was fired as the club’s manager.

“He’s a new manager, he’s been here less than a week and he’s had two games. So far it’s been all about trying to save energy, trying not to work too much with the players because of the games,” said Kane.

“But we obviously have a long season ahead so I’m sure we’ll get to know each other well over the next few weeks and implement what he wants on our team. At the end of the day it’s two wins out of two, a positive start, so let’s hope it continues,” he added.

Tottenham, who have already secured their place in the knockout stages of Champions League, play their last game in Group B against Bayern on December 12 (IST).