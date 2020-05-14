Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday has rubbished all the media reports which stated that he wanted to delay the resumption of English Premier League citing players’ health concerns.

In a statement issued by Spurs on their website, Mourinho said he was ‘desperate’ for Premier League to resume and hasn’t asked for it to be delayed further.

“I have not asked for any delay. I want to train, and I am desperate for the Premier League to return as soon as it is safe to do so, particularly now we are seeing other leagues preparing to return to action,” Mourinho was quoted as saying in the statement.

“I am extremely proud of the way my players have maintained their fitness. They have shown great professionalism, passion and dedication.

“We have all been working extremely hard through remote squad training sessions and isolated running now the pitches are available to use again at the training centre,” he added.

“Every player has been extremely committed in terms of their individual work and now we wait for clearance to commence working in small groups again, which I will fully support.”

However, the United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light to resume the 2019-20 season in June. After the government’s green light, the representatives of all the 20 clubs held a video conference where they tried to chalk out a plan to restart.

The meeting on Monday saw the clubs discussing the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.

Among the many guidelines, the Project Restart states that all players and required staff must be tested twice for the novel coronavirus and given a medical clearance before entering the training ground as the Premier League plans to resume training from May 18.