Johnson cautions overseas players to skip remainder of IPL due to safety concerns

Former Australia speedster has cautioned overseas players against travelling to India for the last phase of the Indian Premier League, that resumes on Saturday after a week’s break, due to security concerns.

He has urged them to prioritise safety over pay cheques in the prevailing circumstances arising out of India-Pakistan military hostilities.

Advertisement

The IPL was suspended on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between the two countries. Despite the situation being normal across other parts of the country, Johnson believes it would be prudent for the foreign players to skip the remaining matches.

Advertisement

“While Cricket Australia has empowered players to make their own decisions, the weight of those choices can be heavy,” Johnson wrote in his column for the West Australian.

“Cricket might involve mega bucks these days but it is still just a game, and that has been brought sharply into focus after the Indian Premier League’s hiatus this week. If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques,” the former left-arm pacer added.

While announcing the resumption of IPL 2025, the BCCI on Monday said the decision was taken after holding extensive consultations and getting necessary clearances from the government, pushing the final to June 3 from the originally scheduled May 25.

However, the revised schedule could impact the participation of overseas players due to their national commitments. Besides a ODI series between England and West Indies, Australia and South Africa players are set to face off in the all-important World Test Championship final, starting June 11 at the Lord’s.

Johnson said, “It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted, push hard for it. Both tournaments should just end now or consider moving, which then becomes a huge financial issue.”

“And let’s not forget that some Australian and South African players will need to prepare for the upcoming World Test Championship final. With the IPL final now pushed back to June 3, just a week before the WTC final starts at Lord’s, the impact on players’ preparation for what is supposedly as Test cricket’s showpiece match is another issue.”

While a majority of overseas players who had gone back home are expected to return for the remaining matches, some remained anxious.

“Cricket is a source of pride and unity for fans. Despite the challenges posed by the current situation, the passion for the game remains unwavering. However, the reality is that the safety and well-being of players, fans, and everyone involved in these leagues must be prioritised,” Johnson wrote.

“While cricket can bridge divides and promote camaraderie, it is essential to consider the implications of playing in such a tense security environment. Ultimately, the hope is that sporting events can resume in a positive atmosphere, but allowing both tournaments to restart this weekend will have some backlash.

“Hopefully once tensions between the two nations ease, both leagues can thrive again and bring joy to countless cricket lovers. But we must not forget the bigger picture in all this,” the Australian added.