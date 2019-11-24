Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in the United Kingdom, has explained why he will not be interested in buying Premier League heavyweights Manchester United from the Glazers.

While interacting with The Times, Sir Ratcliffe stated that according to him the Red Devils have in fact “lost the plot” following poor investments on both players as well as managers.

“They [Manchester United] are in quite a big pickle as a business,” he told The Times.

“They haven’t got the manager selection right, haven’t bought well. They have been the dumb money, which you see with players like Fred,” he added.

“We won’t look elsewhere until we have had a good run here [at OGC Nice, the Ligue 1 club he bought earlier this year]. We need to find out how to be successful before you ever want to write a big cheque. It’s quite difficult.”

“Manchester United have spent an immense amount since Sir Alex Ferguson left and been poor, to put it mildly. Shockingly poor, to be honest.”

“We have a different approach here [at Nice] to be moderately intelligent about it. Try to do it more grassroots, trying to locate young talent.”

“Some clubs seem to have an ability to do that, Southampton, Lille. United have done it really poorly. They have lost the plot there somehow,” he concluded.