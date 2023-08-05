Ace long jumper Jeswin Aldrin with an effort of 8.22m won the gold at the CITIUS Meeting athletics in Bern, Switzerland.

The Indian’s topped the eight-man field that included an Olympian and two world championships medal winners.

Jeswin Aldrin, who holds long jump national record of 8.42m, had his best jump in the first attempt at the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level athletics event.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Indian’s mark of 8.22m was also the new meet record. The athlete from Tamil Nadu jumped 8.17m and 8.14m with second and fourth jumps, respectively. He committed a foul during his second attempt and forfeited his final two jumps.

Alejandro Parada of Cuba finished second with a best effort of 8.08m, while Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer, a bronze medal winner at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, finished third with a jump of 8.03m.

The field included Lester Lescay, who represented Cuba at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and South African Ruswahl Samaai, a two-time Commonwealth Games medalist.

It was the first time Jeswin Aldrin crossed the 8m mark since May spanning four events. He set the national record in Bellary in March.

Jeswin was competing in his first event since the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in June. He had opted out of the Lausanne Diamond League and the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok in July owing to injury.