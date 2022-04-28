Gabriel Jesus is so important for Manchester City, says Bernardo Silva

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva believes Gabriel Jesus’ excellent all-around performance for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League final was further proof of the Brazilian’s importance to the club’s cause.

In addition to hitting the target, Jesus impressed with his work rate, vision, and commitment, demonstrating once again how he thrives in the most important games.

Bernardo was full of praise for the striker’s selfless approach as he reflected on both Jesus’ performance and a night that will live long in the memory.

“Gabriel Jesus is in fantastic shape. He scored four goals last weekend, on Tuesday another one,” Bernardo Silva said.

“He is a great player and he deserves the best for the way he trains and plays for the team. With his talent, his attitude to helping the team is admirable. He is one of our most important players,” he added.

A remarkable night at the Etihad that produced seven goals, no end of goalmouth drama, and a rousing, electric atmosphere means that the second leg decider at the Bernabeu next week has everything to play for.

Bernardo, who capped off City’s mesmerising performance with a stunning goal of his own, says it’s a prospect he’s already looking forward to.

“It’s going to be a great game,” added the Portuguese midfielder.

“This is the Champions League, anything can happen. We are going to prepare well and be ready for the challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. We face every game the same way to win. We are going to Madrid to win the game, knowing that we are facing a top team. It’s going to be tough in front of their fans, they are going to be on top of us,” he said.

“Two of the best teams in the world in a great venue, at the semi-finals of such a special competition. We are going to give our best to compete and reach the final,” he further added.

(Inputs from IANS)