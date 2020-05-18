Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has questioned the need to build a new cricket stadium in the country after it was revealed that the government is mulling to construct the largest stadium in the country in Homagama.

The construction of the new stadium is expected to be completed in as many as three years and will have the facilities to host Day-Night matches as well. The proposed stadium is expected to have a capacity of holding approximately 40,000 spectators and is expected to cost the authorities 30-40 million dollars. The same has been confirmed in a report by newswire. (via IANS)

Jayawardene noted the development and questioned the need of having a new stadium as he believes that even the existing stadiums are not being used to their full potential.

“We don’t even play enough international cricket or domestic first-class cricket in the existing stadiums we have … Do we need another one?,” he posted on Twitter.

Sri Lanka already has several international cricket venues. Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Hambantota, Kandy and Moratuwa are the venues with active cricket stadiums in the island nation and the latest stadium will be added to the long list of stadiums used by the Sri Lankan board for international as well as domestic matches.

(With inputs from IANS)