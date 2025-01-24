Jay Shah inducted into World Cricket Connects Advisory board

International Cricket Council (ICC) chair Jay Shah has been inducted into the new Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) advisory board, which will replace the club’s world cricket committee, active since 2006.

Despite being one of the 13 founding members of the new World Cricket Connects advisory board, chaired by former Sri Lanka skipper and MCC president Kumar Sangakkara, Shah was a notable absentee when MCC staged the inaugural World Cricket Connects Advisory Board last year, which saw over 100 leading voices at Lord’s to discuss the state of the global game.

Advertisement

MCC announced on Thursday that the second World Cricket Connects forum will be staged on June 7 and 8, before Lord’s hosts the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa.

Advertisement

MCC chair Mark Nicholas said: “We are looking forward to welcoming many of the game’s most influential figures to debate the most important topics that dominate global cricket.”

The new advisory board replaces the world cricket committee, which formed in 2006 and met for the final time last summer. Other founding members include Sourav Ganguly, Graeme Smith and Andrew Strauss, as well as England women’s captain Heather Knight and JioStar’s CEO (Sports), Sanjog Gupta.

“An important step has been made in the forming of the World Cricket Connects Advisory Board. We have assembled an impressive group of the best minds in cricket across several different areas relevant to our sport. I am delighted to be working with this experienced group and excited about what we can collectively achieve for the benefit of the global game,” Nicholas said.

The world cricket committee was an independent body which did not hold any formal power, but its recommendations have often been adopted by the ICC, including calls for a Decision Review System, the formation of a World Test Championship, the introduction of day-night Test cricket, and the use of a shot clock to improve slow over-rates.

The new advisory board is set to meet virtually throughout the year and in person after the symposium at Lord’s.

“This independent group will shape the annual World Cricket Connects agenda, help facilitate the event’s discussions and in turn maximise the opportunity for genuine impact on the health of the game,” MCC said in a statement.