In a recent development, Pakistan stand-in skipper Javeria Khan has become only the fourth Pakistan women cricketer to play as many as 100 T20Is. She reached the feat as soon as he walked into the field for the South Africa game in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Notably, Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar are other three cricketers to feature in 100 T20Is for Pakistan. Javeria managed to score 31 runs from 34 balls in her 100th outing for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

However, her effort did not prove to be enough as she failed to take Pakistan across the finish line and they were consequently defeated by 17 runs.

South Africa managed to score 136 runs in their 20 overs and then restricted Pakistan to 119 for five. With this win, the Proteas booked a spot for themselves in the semi-finals of the World Cup.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant 36 ball 53 runs.