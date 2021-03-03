India batsman Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah each went down a place in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20I rankings for batsmen and bowlers, respectively.

While Sharma is now 14th from 13th, Bumrah went down to 16th from 15th in the updated rankings that was released on Wednesday.

Sharma and Bumrah’s moves down the rankings was because of New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Australia’s Jhye Richardson moving up due to their performances in the five-match T20I series between the two sides. Kiwi opener Guptill, who missed out on a century in the first T20I by three runs, gained three slots to reach 11th. Richardson replaced Bumrah in 15th place.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli (6th) and opener KL Rahul (2nd) maintained their positions on the table.

New Zealand’s Devon Conway’s 99 not out in the Christchurch opener has helped him gain 46 spots and reach 17th position after just eight matches.

Glenn Philips and James Neesham have moved up in the list for batsmen while Tim Southee (up one place to sixth), Mitchell Santner (up two places to seventh), Ish Sodhi (up three places to 11th) and Trent Boult (up 24 places to 49th) have progressed in the bowlers’ list.

For Australia, Marcus Stoinis’ knock of 78 in the second match sees him gain 77 places to reach 110th position along with Matthew Wade, who is up from 132nd to 118th.