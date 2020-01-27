New Zealand opener Martin Guptill feels that India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers.

On Sunday, Bumrah led the Indian bowlers to restrict New Zealand to 132 for 5 in the second T20I at Eden Park in Auckland and India chased down the paltry target with 15 balls to spare. Bumrah returned figures of 1 for 21 in 4 overs. Notably, even in the first match between the two sides, Bumrah was the most economical bowler.

“Lot of swing and misses. We were trying but we were facing one of the best death bowlers in the world (Jasprit Bumrah). It is tough to get him away at the end,” Guptill told reporters after the match on Sunday as quoted by IANS.

India bowling spearhead Bumrah, who tops the ICC ODI bowler rankings, has pleased all with his pace and toe-crushing yorkers.

Prior to Guptil, Ross Taylor had also praised the Indian pacer saying that Bumrah has been a class bowler for a long time.

“He (Bumrah) has been a class bowler for a long time and one of the best death bowlers going around. He has a potent slow ball, and that extra pace, so you have to adapt to both the slower and quicker ball,” said Taylor as quoted by PTI.

“He showed us what to expect and we need to learn quickly and play their bowlers slightly better,” he added.

Where Bumrah’s sensational bowling is becoming better with each passing day, even the best batsmen of the world are finding it hard to play against the speedster. Such is the beauty of his bowling, even the opponent batsmen don’t feel shy of lauding him.