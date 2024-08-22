Jasprit Bumrah has been incredibly well: Kiwi skipper Tim Southee hails India pacer

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee on Wednesday showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah and said that the star India pacer has been incredibly well in his bowling.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Bumrah earned the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award thanks to his crucial spells throughout the tournament, taking 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 11.86 and an economy rate of 4.17, with the best bowling figures of 3/7.

Speaking on the sidelines at the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards, Southee hailed how Bumrah bounced back from injury. The Kiwi cricketer added that Bumrah has been better after recovering from injury.

Southee added that juggling from multiple formats can be different but the 30-year-old Indian pacer has been doing it well.

“I think he’s been incredibly well to be able to firstly bounce back from the major injury he had and come back and he’s even better than what he was beforehand and then throw in on top of that. Having to juggle multiple formats can be difficult at times as well, and he seems to have been able to do that with these as well. He’s probably more experienced and understands this game a bit more… I think we just seen a great version of Jasprit Bumrah across all three formats,” Southee told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that Bumrah had the pace in the T20 World Cup 2024 even after his injury. Ponting added that Bumrah is getting better every year.

“If I watch what he did in the T20 World Cup – the pace is still there, there’s nothing that’s changed with the accuracy or what he can deliver. The skillset is all the same. He’s getting better year on year. So, he would rank right up there,” Pointing was quoted by ICC as saying.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue’s seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat’s masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.