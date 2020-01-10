Days ahead of the three-match ODI series against India starting January 14, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said that Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic bowler. Finch also praised the 26-year-old’s pace and aggression.

“He (Bumrah) is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on,” said Finch during a media interaction in Mumbai on Friday as quoted by PTI.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge,” he added.

Meanwhile, the skipper mentioned that it is important for his teammates to not overplay the Bumrah factor. He wants more and more guys to face the bowler so that they can understand his bowling.

“I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don’t overplay that too much,” Finch said during a media interaction.

Notably, Bumrah came back in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday after a three-month injury lay-off and returned figures of 1 for 32.