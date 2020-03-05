In a recent report, it is now being told that Liverpool FC stars Jason McAteer and Emile Heskey have gone on record stating that they are in fact looking forward to the LFC World roadshow which is all set to be arriving in New Delhi this weekend.

Notably, the former Reds stars had joined representatives from the Delhi Official Liverpool Supporters Club and their partners which include Standard Chartered, Carlsberg, Joie, MG, Western Union and Star Sports at a hotel in New Delhi.

“This is my second time visiting our supporters here in India and it’s always great to come and meet everyone,” Jason McAteer was quoted as saying by IANS.

“The LFC World roadshows are always such fun events and the atmosphere on Saturday will be fantastic – we’re really looking forward to it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Emile Heskey stated, “This is my very first LFC World and I can’t wait to meet the Reds out here in Delhi this weekend,” as quoted by the same IANS report.

“We know that not all of our supporters can make it to Anfield, so this is a great way to bring the club closer to them,” he added.

“I’m really excited to see Delhi and enjoy the activities and events on offer this Saturday alongside the fans,” he further stated.

It is worth highlighting that LFC World will be arriving at the Select Citywalk on Saturday bringing Liverpool Football Club close to the supporters and fans in India via the LFC World hub.

LFC World is into its fourth season and has been meeting thousands of fans in as many as eight countries every year since 2016.