Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks with the chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and the other stakeholders to chalk out a solution for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as doubts hang over the fate of it due to the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The call, which will feature Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori and Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto will take place at 8 PM Japanese local time (11 AM GMT), claimed a report on PTI which came through AFP.

The discussion will take place a day after IOC member Dick Pound claimed that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed and that a decision has been made. However, his statement was not considered official by many, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Also, the scheduled telephone call further dismisses Pound’s claim.

The IOC had earlier given itself a time of four weeks to seal the fate of this year’s Olympics. The international governing body has faced a lot of heat for making the Summer Games the only major sporting event to not be cancelled or postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, despite the health concerns, Japan and the IOC were adamant to keep the Tokyo Olympics on schedule. While the IOC chief had said there was no need for a drastic decision, the Japanese PM had pledged to host the Games as scheduled and refused to declare the COVID-19 pandemic an emergency in his country.

However, with Canada and Australia withdrawing from the Games on Monday, the pressure seems to have piled up on the authorities. Both the countries stated that it won’t be sending its contingent to Tokyo 2020 Olympics unless the tournament happens next year.