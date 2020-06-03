Full-back James Norris has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC, the club has announced.

Norris had joined the Reds at U9 level and has progressed to become an England youth international.

The 17-year-old began his season with the club’s U18s squad but also went on to make starts with the U23s and his first-team debut, coming off the bench in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa in December.

He was also on the bench at Anfield when Liverpool’s youngest-ever side won an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town in February, the club said on its website.

The West Derby-born player turned out regularly for the club’s U19 UEFA Youth League team.