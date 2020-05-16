England’s star pacer in the red-ball format James Anderson believes that playing in empty stadiums would be “pretty similar” to that of playing county cricket.

The coronavirus crisis has put a halt to every sports activity across the globe and cricket is no exception. Since social distancing is one of the key factors to contain the spread of the virus, the games, if resumed, are definitely going to be played behind closed doors.

“It is quite easy to play in front of a big crowd because of the intensity, you have to be on top of your game. If there are no people then you have to try and find your own energy and intensity from somewhere. To be honest, it will be pretty similar to county cricket,” Anderson told his teammate Stuart Broad during an Instagram Live session on England Cricket’s official handle on Friday as quoted by IANS.

Anderson has claimed 584 wickets in 151 Test matches for England. He is the fast bowler with the highest wickets against his name in the longest format of the game. Overall, he stands fourth in the list.

“It is exciting we are actually talking about the possibility of playing cricket this summer. There are concerns but there is no way we will play without those concerns being talked about. I think as long as everything is in place with safety concerns then I will be pretty comfortable playing,” he added.