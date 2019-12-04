Jamaican sprint legend Yohan Blake has recently expressed his interest to try his luck in cricket after hanging his running boots. Speaking in an interview, Blake revealed that he would like to play for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, the 29-year-old clarified that international cricket is not in his sight and it will be only franchise cricket that he is interested in. The runner also gave a hint about owning a cricket team.

“I have two more years left in track and field and then its cricket for me. But, I do not wish to play for the West Indies,” Blake said during his interview with mid-day.

“I would love to feature in franchise cricket; I would even love to own a franchise in India. And most importantly, play for either Kolkata Knight Riders or the Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he added.

The athlete revealed the reason for his love of RCB and KKR and said, “Chris Gayle (fellow Jamaican) was there for a long time. I love the Bangalore team especially Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Also, the Kolkata team, because Gayle has played for them too.”

Blake, who won two silver medals in the London Olympic Games in 2012, was in Mumbai to promote the Road Safety World Series, a Twenty-20 (T20) cricket series. Cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Virender Sehwag, among others, are likely to take part in it.

The second-fastest man in the world also informed that he has received offers from the Carribean Premier League (CPL) team Jamaica Tallawahs but refused it to concentrate on his training for the Athletics World Championships and the Olympics.

Blake had trained to be a fast bowler before he chose track and field but said that his childhood dream of bowling to Sachin Tendulkar still remains.

“I want to meet him and bowl to him. I am a quick bowler, so I may get him out too,” Blake said.

“I should have stuck to cricket. But on a serious note, I had asked myself if I wanted to be a fast bowler or the fastest man on earth? I chose to be the fastest human being on earth,” he added.