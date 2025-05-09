Jaiswal takes a U-turn, wants to continue playing for Mumbai in domestic cricket

In a sudden U-turn, India international player Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his desire to continue playing domestic cricket for Mumbai. Jaiswal, who had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association to play for Goa, a couple of months ago, has now requested the MCA to withdraw the NOC.

“I, the undersigned, would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season,” Jaiswal wrote in the email.

“I have not submitted the NOC to the BCCI nor to the Goa Cricket Association,” he added.

The MCA is yet to decide on the future course of action while Goa Cricket Association officials also claimed that they are yet to hear anything of that sort.

Earlier, Jaiswal’s sudden move to withdraw from domestic cricket powerhouse Mumbai had surprised many, but it has been learnt that the GCA offered him the captaincy of the side, a position that many in MCA feel cannot be easily handed over to Jaiswal, considering the presence of several stalwarts in the Mumbai outfit. Currently, Ajinkya Rahane (red ball) and Shreyas Iyer (white ball) are the captains of the Mumbai side.

At 23, it would have been a big step for Jaiswal to move to Goa since the team had just qualified for the knockouts. If Jaiswal had gone ahead with his plan to represent Goa, he would have followed Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad, this generation of Mumbai players who have represented Goa as well.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in their Ranji Trophy Group A league round match from January 23-25 following the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all India players should play domestic cricket if not on national duty.

In that game, Jaiswal had made his sole appearance in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season scoring 4 and 26 as Mumbai lost by five wickets to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the tournament’s history.

The youngster has played 36 first-class games for Mumbai and scored 3712 runs at an impressive average of 60.85, having made his first-class debut in 2019. Jaiswal has been India’s first-choice opener since making his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023 and since then he has played 19 games, cementing himself with stellar performances on the biggest stage.