Jaiswal, Gill rise in ICC T20 batters rankings list

A pair of up-and-coming stars from India were the big winners on the latest update of the ICC Men’s T20I batter rankings, updated after India registered an impressive 4-1 series triumph over Zimbabwe recently.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was the big winner following his 141 runs for the series as he rose four places to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head and second-placed Suryakumar Yadav.

The stand-in captain Shubman Gill ended the series as the leading run-scorer and he too rose the batting charts, moving up a whopping 36 places to 37th as a result on the back of his 170 runs from five innings.

Gill is now the fourth highest player from India on the T20I rankings, with the 24-year-old moving past recently retired duo Rohit Sharma (42nd) and Virat Kohli (51st) to only trail Suryakumar (second), Jaiswal (sixth) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (eighth).

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani gained 11 places to move to 44th overall on the list for T20I bowlers following his six wickets against India, while Washington Sundar (up 36 spots to 46th) and Mukesh Kumar (up 21 rungs to 73rd) progressed up the same group after their efforts in the same series.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains in the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers, while Sri Lanka tweaker Wanindu Hasaranga is narrowly clear in the list for T20I all-rounders as Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza gains a single place to rise to third following good efforts with bat and ball against India.

There was also some movement on the updated Test rankings, with a host of England players the biggest climbers following their efforts in dispatching of the West Indies with ease at Lord’s. Ben Stokes’ side cruised to victory by an innings and 114 runs over the Caribbean side in London and four of their best performers with the bat gained some ground on the list for Test batters.

Harry Brook gains three places to move to seventh behind No.1 ranked Kiwi Kane Williamson, while top-order batters Zak Crawley (up three spots to 13th) and Ollie Pope (up three places to 29th) also gain some ground after good scores in the nation’s capital.

There is also some good news for the two players that debuted at Lord’s, with wicket-keeper Jamie Smith joining the batting rankings at 75th following his half-century against the West Indies and impressive pacer Gus Atkinson coming in at 52nd on the list for Test bowlers after his 12-wicket haul on debut.