Jadeja joins Rohit & Kohli in bidding goodbye to T20Is

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has become the third cricketer after skipper Rohit Sharma and talismanic batter Virat Kohli to retire from T20 internationals at the end of India’s triumphant run at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Jadeja “bid farewell” to the format through a post on his Instagram account. He also confirmed his availability for the other two formats of the game.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats,” Jadeja wrote a day after India’s second T20 World Cup title win.

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” he added.

Jadeja has featured in 74 T20Is for India, including every match in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. By his standards, Jadeja had a sub-par campaign at the World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, though, facing just 22 balls in five innings, in which he scored 35 runs, and sending down 14 overs, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.57.

Overall, Jadeja has 54 wickets in the format at an economy of 7.13 and 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16.

The 35-year-old is a much-decorated player in the IPL, where he has won four titles, three with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and one, in the inaugural season in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was before he had made his international debut in 2009.

Considered one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket, Jadeja will continue to play Tests and ODIs, where he has turned out 72 and 197 times respectively. In Tests, he has 3036 runs (average of 36.14) and 294 wickets (24.13), and in ODIs, he has 2756 runs (32.42) and 220 wickets (36.07).