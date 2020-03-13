Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was tested positive of the viral COVID-19 on Thursday, posted a video on his social media platforms to inform that he has already recovered from the virus and would be back soon.

In the video, the 19-year-old said, “Guys, as you may be aware, I’ve had the virus for the last couple of days which I’ve recovered from. I hope to see everybody soon, and hopefully we can get back on the pitch soon. Take care.”

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Chelsea Football Club informed on Thursday that the England international was tested positive of the Novel Coronavirus. “Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible,” the club said in an official statement.

The club also announced that the men’s team and the coaching staff will undergo isolation as they, in all likelihood, came in contact with Hudson-Odoi before he was tested positive.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff,” the statement added.

Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tested positive before the club closed their training ground. Meanwhile, the club staff who had recent contact with Arteta would self-isolate.