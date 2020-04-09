Responding to Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal for India-Pakistan series to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas said it’s very difficult and that he doesn’t see any bilateral series between the two teams taking place in near future.

Akhtar had on Wednesday proposed for a three-match ODI series between arch-rivals India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19.

Notably, the two nations have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007 due to tensed diplomatic relationships between them. The only time they face each other is during the ICC events.

“I think it is very difficult. We have been trying for long but I don’t see it happening in near future,” Abbas told the Press Trust of India in an interview.

Given that the number of COVID-19 cases in the world continues to rise, such a series might only be a possibility when things begin to improve. However, Akhtar had said that the sooner the series is held, the better it is. The pacer, meanwhile, had also agreed that it is only up to the authorities to decide.

The pandemic COVID-19 has so far claimed more than 150 lives in India and has infected around 6000 in the country. In Pakistan, it has claimed 63 lives and has infected over 4,400.

The number of deaths across the globe due to the virus is around 90,000 along with the infected ones crossing the 15 lakh mark by Thursday evening as per the Worldometer.