Keeping the sublime form of table-toppers Liverpool in mind, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola thinks it would be “crazy” for the Citizens to think that they can chase the Reds down in the 2019-20 Premier League title race.

“The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. It’s done,” said Guardiola at his post-match news conference as quoted by Goal.

Manchester City on Tuesday night registered a 4-1 victory over Burnley FC in an away match at Turf Moor stadium, however, they still trail Jurgen Klopp’s men by 8 points that too when played a game more than the Reds.

“For the distance we have against Liverpool, it would be a little bit crazy to think about the title, honestly,” feels Guardiola.

“We have to think about the derby, go game by game because it is not just the Premier League. There are other competitions, like FA Cup and Carabao and Champions League.

“The important thing is to take this rhythm in our games for the next fixtures,” he added.

Happy with the performance of his boys on Tuesday night against Burnley, Guardiola said, “I’m glad for the fact we passed the ball more than usual over the last games.

“In the last games there is no regret, but the only (negative) feeling I have is the lack of more passes.”

Putting further emphasis on how important passing the ball is, the 48-year-old said, “We are built to have the ball and pass and pass and pass. Sometimes we start left and want to finish left and you have to move the ball more. That is the only way against a well-organised defence like Burnley.

“You have to find the spaces inside and outside. We did that really well.”