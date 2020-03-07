In a recent statement, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has stated that her team has been quite ‘restless’ lately and may end up losing momentum because of an enforced eight-day break before the titular clash scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia on Sunday.

It is worth highlighting that Harmanpreet’s girls last took the field for a cricket match on 29 February and advanced to the finals by virtue of their superior performance in the group stage after rain washed out the first semi-final against England.

Harmanpreet has admitted that the Indian team has struggled to replicate match conditions and practice but used their time off from action for rest.

“We haven’t been outdoors much and we didn’t manage to play the important game against England,” she said as quoted by IANS.

“We were all in touch and doing indoor training, but it doesn’t give you full confidence because the surface is totally different. Everyone was in good touch and thinking what they can do for the team,” she added.

“We did get rest also because when you’re playing for a long time, you need a break,” she stated.

“No-one wanted to take rest, everyone was so keen and everyone was on the ground and ready to deal with the situation,” she further said.

Although India might have struggled to get outdoors, they have managed to stretch themselves and win close games in the tournament so far.

Although India have not batted second in the tournament so far, they had successfully chased down 173 to beat Australia, their opponent in the finals, by seven wickets in the tri-series prior to the beginning of this tournament.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s the first time we’re going to see 90,000 people in the stadium and we’re really looking positive for that,” she said after it was declared that more than 75,000 tickets have already been sold for the Women’s T20 World Cup final.

“We are used to playing when a lot of crowd is around us. Sometimes there’s no noise going around in the stadium so we need to keep an eye on each of us. It’s a big moment,” she added.

“Rather than thinking about what is going to trouble us, it’s only about being there, enjoying the moment and giving our best,” she further stated.

“One thing, we have to keep in mind Sunday is a fresh day, a fresh start. We have to start from ball one.”

“We’ve done quite well in the league games. Both teams are under pressure and both are capable of winning,” she concluded.