Keeping in mind that a stadium packed with spectators is one of the strengths of Virat Kohli, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said it would be quite amazing to see how the India skipper reacts while playing in front of empty stands.

However, the spinner also admitted that Kohli is good enough to adapt any scenario.

“He’s probably good enough to adapt to any scenario,” Lyon was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“But it’s funny you say that. I was actually talking to Mitch Starc the other day and we actually said that if we are playing with no crowd, it’ll be quite amazing to see Virat trying to rev up the seats. It’s going to be a little bit different. But Virat is a superstar. He’ll be able to adapt to any climate that we’re able to play in,” he added.

Kohli’s men had become the first-ever Indian team to register a Test series win in Australia in the 2018-19 tour. It was the first time since 1947, that India were able to register a Test series victory in Down Under as they defeated the Tim Paine-led side 2-1 in the four-match rubber.

This time, Australia are slated to tour India in November-December for the Border-Gavaskar series. Given the havoc created by the coronavirus, the series if happened is expected to be held behind closed doors.

“They’re (India) an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world. Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control,” said Lyon.

“We’ve got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world. I haven’t thought about no crowds or massive crowds – it’s just about the opportunity of playing against India again. They had the wood over us last time they came over here but we’re a much stronger side at the moment,” he added.