It’ll be a long road for Rohit to come back: Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting isn’t surprised with Rohit Sharma’s decision to sit out of the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar series Test and felt that it would be a long and difficult road for

the 37-year-old to make his way back into the red-ball side.

Ponting’s comments came during day one play at the Sydney Cricket Ground with the tourists down 2-1 in the series and with only slim hopes of a World Test Championship final.

“I think the reaction has been that they all sort of expected that it might happen,” Ponting told The ICC Review.

“The chat’s been for the last couple of days that everyone expected that Rohit would not play this game, that Shubman Gill would come back in and that (Jasprit) Bumrah would probably take over the captaincy again and that’s the way it’s turned out.”

Rohit has already bid farewell to T20I cricket, bowing out a winner at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024, while an ODI swansong could come after the Champions Trophy 2025. Given his age, form and now that he’s not in the XI for a series-deciding Test match, Ponting reckoned that it would take something special for Sharma to make another appearance in whites.

“You’d think it’s probably a long way back for Rohit Sharma now in this format of the game. India don’t play a Test match, I believe, until the middle or late June, which is a long way away when you’re sort of coming to the back end of your career,” said the Australian legend.

“I think he’s been a terrific player for India so with those sort of guys, you wish them all the best and hope to see them back out there again, but as I said, I think it will be a long – and probably

difficult road – back for him.”

Not convinced by umpire’s call on Kohli

Ponting also shared his views on the third umpire’s decision about Virat Kohli’s first ball repreive that evoked mixed responses from either side.

Walking out at 17/2, Kohli edged a delivery from Scott Boland towards Steve Smith at second slip, with Smith extending low to his right. With the ball wedged between his thumb and index finger, Smith went on to scoop the ball in the direction of Marnus Labuschagne – who caught the ball – before Kohli stood his ground.

Reviewing the replays, third umpire Joel Wilson deemed the ball touched the ground in the process of Smith trying to take the catch and thus not satisfying the conditions of a fair catch per MCC Law 33.

Ponting claimed that he wasn’t convinced by the decision. “I was in the back of the (commentary) box as it happened and from what I saw, and what I believe to be the interpretation of the rules, that seemed to be out to me,” he said.

“The ball may have touched the ground. It may not have touched the ground, but the fact that his right index finger was still underneath the ball, I thought it was a clear catch.”

Ponting admitted the limited angles available meant those watching could almost believe their own narrative.

“It might be one of those ones that depends which dressing room he’s (Kohli) sitting in as well. Every Indian fan and Indian player will say that’s not out as it clearly touched the ground, but you could tell by the reaction of the Australians when it happened and even when they saw the replay on the big screen that they were all pretty confident that it was out,” he said.

“I’m sure over the course of this Test match we’ll talk about it a whole lot more,” he added.