As Spain and Italy grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, its football institutions are lending a helping hand by opening up their facilities.

Italian Football Federation has opened up its national training centre for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Italy has become the epicentre of the viral spread with over 7500 deaths reported in the country thus far.

Elsewhere, Spanish giants Real Madrid have opened up their stadium Santiago Bernabeu and it will be used as a makeshift storage facility. Madrid made the announcement in conjunction with the country’s Superior Sports Council.

Spain has been the second most affected country after Italy in Europe with over 4000 deaths reported due to coronavirus. Real said in its statement that the stadium will be used to store donations of medical supplies.

The European football season, which would have entered its final stretch in the months of March, April and May before the start of the Euro 2020, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic