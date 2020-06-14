The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) is hoping to reopen the stadiums for at least a few fans from next month. The idea is to allow a certain number of fans during the matches of Serie A and other competition which will start from June 20 after a hiatus of more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday, we took the last step towards dispelling any doubts about the completion of the championships,” FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in an interview with Radio Deejay on Saturday.

“I’m happy but there is still one piece missing, which is the participation of the fans and I hope they can return very quickly. I hope it will be the beginning of July — the first week or mid-July at the latest,”

“This will mean that our country has thrown off those final restrictions and that we’ve come out of this particularly dark moment for our country.”

The football season in Italy resumed on Friday with a second-leg semi-final of the Coppa Italia 2019-20 between Juventus and AC Milan. Napoli hosted Inter Milan in the other semi-final on Saturday. Both the matches had ended in a draw and Juventus and Napoli made it to the final on the basis of aggregate score.

The first leg of the semi-finals had concluded in February as AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw with Juventus at San Siro while Napoli enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan. But the return legs which were originally set in early March were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.