Italy’s Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has hinted that the top-flight football, including Serie A, would not return anytime soon but admitted that “it would be much easier to end the season immediately”.

“Resumption must be gradual. Opinion polls would like football to stop here. I’m not a person who gets influenced by opinion polls. I don’t decide along the lines of common sentiment. It would be much easier to end the season immediately and the scientific community would agree,” Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying.

“Carrying on the world of football is a very important thing for our country, but we must do it safely. Remember when Serie A didn’t stop? How many teams have gone into quarantine? The Italian Football Federation submitted a protocol and it was considered,” he added.

Football has been suspended in Italy from March 9, leaving 12 rounds to play in the Serie A league, which was originally due to end on May 24.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday allowed the Serie A players to get back to individual training from May 4 but Spadafora clarified that the permission to return to training did not mean the resumption of the competition was nearby.

“We have been working to resume training from May 18, but that doesn’t mean the leagues will start up again,” Spadafora said.

However, Italy’s football federation president Gabriele Gravina has announced that the suspended Serie A could be restarted in early August.

“…it is the intention of President Gravina to adopt in the next few hours, in agreement with all the federal components, a resolution to postpone the end of the 2019/2020 sports season to 2 August,” the FIGC said in a statement on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency as quoted by IANS.