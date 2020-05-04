Expressing his disappointment on Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket, country’s former pacer Mohammad Asif said that it was Mohammad Amir’s obligation to help Pakistan cricket in tough situations.

Notably, Amir had announced his retirement from Test cricket in July last year. However, he continues to play white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

Asif did not like the fact that Amir retired from the longest format of the game at the age of 27, saying he let PCB down with his decision since the Board helped him a lot in his difficult time.

“I curse the PCB for how they rescued his career. But it was his obligation to help Pakistan cricket in a tough situation and he should have stayed, especially when they had helped him return,” said Asif as quoted by PTI via ESPNCricinfo.

“…If they (the PCB) had done the same with me, then I’d still be available to rescue Pakistan in Test cricket for the next two years. I know there are fitness standards, but I can work that out and whatever is required I can do it,” he added.

Legendary pacers like Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram had also expressed their disappointment on Amir’s retirement from the longest format of the game. The duo felt that it was the ideal time for Amir to continue playing and reach the pinnacle of his Test career.