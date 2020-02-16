When asked for his reaction on UEFA’s 2-season ban on Manchester City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the verdict left him completely “shocked”.

“It was a shock. Complete wow,” Klopp was quoted by IANS via Sky Sports.

“The only thing I can say is about football. What they have done on the football pitch is exceptional. The rest, I don’t know. You believe the people you work with, that’s how it is.

“I really feel for them, Pep and the players, but that is how it is. They can appeal so we will see what happens then. It is obviously serious. But the football they played was exceptional and will always be exceptional,” the manager added.

Notably, Premier League giants Manchester City have been barred from competing in European club soccer competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros ($32.5 million) by European soccer’s governing body UEFA after being found guilty of “serious breaches” of its financial fair play rules.

City on Saturday announced they were appealing the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) “at the earliest opportunity”.

“Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber,” the club said.

“Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA.

“With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible,” the club added.

