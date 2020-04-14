Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that the news of club legend Kenny Dalglish testing positive for COVID-19 had shocked him.

Notably, Dalglish tested positive for the virus despite showing no symptoms, his family said on Friday.

The former striker, who scored 172 goals in 515 games for the Reds, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for the treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“It was a real shock three days ago when I heard about it first. The boys were sent a message in our WhatsApp group and everybody was like, ‘Wow’. What you feel in that moment is a massive difference if you know somebody who got the virus, or if you don’t know. In this moment, it was like, ‘Wow, one of us has it’ and it was really crazy,” the club’s official website quoted Klopp as saying.

Klopp sent wishes to Dalglish, who was released from the hospital after two days of contracting the virus.

“I had the opportunity to text immediately with one of his daughters and we spoke about it. She was quite, not relaxed, but she was fine and said it looked all well – and two days later we heard he was released from hospital,” said Klopp.

“It’s good news – very good news – and I hope he is doing well still.

“We all know Kenny and we love him. We just sent him all our thoughts and prayers in that moment, but maybe he didn’t need it, which is even better,” he added.