Leicester City drubbed Aston Villa 4-0 in their Premier League tie on Monday at King Power Stadium and manager Brendan Rodgers looks complacent with the win.

On Monday night, a brace each from Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy helped the Foxes outplay visiting Villa to bag the much-needed three points. With the win, Rodgers’ men consolidated the third spot in Premier League standings, maintaining a 5-point gap with fourth-placed Chelsea.

Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy both found the target twice this evening as the Foxes got back to winning ways in the Premier League 🙌 Full #LeiAvl report and reaction ⤵️ — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 9, 2020

“It was a comprehensive win,” Rodgers told LCFC TV.

“The players worked so hard in the game and then I thought once we got the first goal, you saw the confidence in the team.

“Then, the tempo and speed of the game, it was very, very good. We worked ever so hard in the game, we didn’t give much away from a defensive perspective and we looked very, very creative and looked like we could score a number of goals. So yes, very pleased,” he added.

The Irish manager seemed highly impressed with defender James Justin.

“I thought JJ was amazing,” said Rodgers, adding, “His first home Premier League start was absolutely brilliant. His composure, his quality – he’s a great defender.”