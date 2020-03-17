The sporting arena around the world has come to a standstill amid the outbreak of the global Coronavirus also known as COVID-19. Several high profile tournaments including the English Premier League, Serie A, La Liga as well as domestic fixtures and training camps have either been postponed or cancelled.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is not immune to the virus and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already postponed the league to 15 April and even there are doubts on whether the league will go ahead at all. Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has now shed light upon the possible scenarios for IPL 2020 in a video released on his youtube channel.

Chopra was frank and did not hesitate in admitting that it would be very difficult to get the Indian Premier League (IPL) underway even on the rescheduled date but it is very difficult to predict the future of the tournament.

He also admitted that the league might be forced to happen in a single city if at all it happens to avoid the spread of the virus.

Answering a question on MS Dhoni’s future Chopra stated that a tournament like IPL was never going to be a yardstick for somebody of Dhoni’s calibre and he would be selected in the team if he wants to play at the highest level.