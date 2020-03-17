England pacer Jofra Archer was again subjected to racial abuse on social media. Following this, the right-arm bowler on Tuesday asked the authorities to properly deal with the issue.

The speedster, who played a pivotal role in England’s 2019 World Cup win, took a screenshot of the racist messages from an individual, who had sent them personally to Archer, and posted them on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

“I (have) given a lot of thought about reacting to this and I hope no one else has to deal with stuff like this on a regular basis, it isn’t ever acceptable and should be addressed properly in my opinion,” wrote Archer in one of his Instagram stories.

“I will never understand how people feel so freely to say these things to another human being, it baffles me,” he added.

However, this is not the first time that Archer has been subjected to racial abuse. He suffered from the same humiliation at the end of the first Test against New Zealand last November after he scored a second-innings 30 during England’s defeat in Mount Maunganui.

Baffled by that, the England pacer had tweeted: “A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today while battling to help save my team. The crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy.”

Following the incident, the Black Caps had taken action and in January they had banned the 28-year-old man, who was responsible for the offence, from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years