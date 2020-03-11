Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Tokyo Olympics is likely to be held on its schedule that is from July 24 to August 9. Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto on Wednesday said that the chances of postponement or cancellation of the quadrennial event is “inconceivable”

“From the viewpoint of athletes who are the main protagonists in the Tokyo Games, as they are making adjustments and preparations for this once-in-four-years event… it is inconceivable to cancel or postpone,” Hashimoto told a parliament committee as quoted by PTI.

“It is the IOC (International Olympic Committee) who will make a final decision on the Games,” she said, adding, “We think it is important that the government gives correct information so that the IOC makes an appropriate decision.”

The rapid spread of the virus has infected more than 560 people and been linked to 12 deaths in Japan.

In the wake of COVID-19, Indonesia has postponed its debut Formula E race while Italy’s Serie A has been suspended till at least April 3. This was preceded by the postponement of events like Qatar MotoGP, Azlan Shah Cup hockey. Among the most followed sports events worldwide, Euro 2020 has also been threatened but till now they have not been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Spanish top-flight league La Liga will be played in front of empty stadiums for the next two weeks due to deadly coronavirus spreading in the country, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.