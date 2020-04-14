Former Barcelona captain Xavi Hernandez has yet again gone on record claiming that he would love to return to his former club but this time as a coach.

Notably, Xavi is currently contracted with a Qatari club Al-Sadd and in the month of January had refused an approach made by the Barcelona club management to replace Ernesto Valverde at the club.

“Now I have tried as a coach, I think I’m able to do it and it is a dream to be able to return to Barcelona.”

“I have said it many times, that I consider Barcelona to be my home and my life,” he said as quoted by IANS.

“I am learning a lot here in Qatar and although saying I want to coach Barca is a big statement and you have to be properly prepared in order to do so, it is a process and I hope one day to get there,” commented Xavi.

Currently, almost all sporting activity stands suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 19,00,000 people worldwide and claimed over 1,20,000 lives.