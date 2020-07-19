The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has cancelled its 2020 General Assembly in favour of holding “continental video meetings.”

The meet was scheduled to be held in Munich from November 21 but the ISSF revealed that the majority of federations opined against holding the meeting owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ISSF executive committee supported the opinion of the Member Federations’ majority who expressed their opinion during the survey that it would be more rational to hold continental video meetings instead of the 2020 General Assembly, taking into account the existing risks and restrictions,” said ISSF governing body in a statement.

“This will allow for a more detailed discussion of management reports on current ISSF activities and specific issues of concern to Member Federations while avoiding possible problems due to technical failures, language barriers, and time differences.”

Earlier, the ISSF had announced cancellation of the 2020 European Shotgun Championship. Its proposed qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics has been accepted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The allocation of 12 quota places (one in each individual event) according to the World Ranking will be done based on the World Ranking list of March 31, 2020, and points earned at one ISSF World Cup in Rifle/Pistol and one ISSF World Cup in Shotgun to be held in March-April of 2021,” it said in its statement in late May. The new deadline for the Tokyo 2020 Qualification in Shooting is June 6, 2021.”