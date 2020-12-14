Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 to register their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Kerala had taken a surprise lead in the 17th miniute with a goal from K.P. Rahul before Cleiton Silva equalised for the 2018 champions. The teams walked into the dressing room locked at 1-1 during the half-time break.

Bengaluru got a penalty early in the second half but captain Sunil Chhetri ended up chipping the ball straight into the hands of Kerala goalkeeper Albino Gomes as his attempted Panenka fell on its face.

However, Bengaluru then pounced on Kerala losing their shape at the back. Erik Paartalu turned in Aashique Kuruniyan’s cross in the 51st minute and Dimas Delgado made it 3-1 in the 53rd as Kerala found themselves all at sea at the back.

Kibu Vicuna’s side then responded well Jordan Murray scoring in the 61st minute to reduce the gap to one goal. Chhetri, however, restored the two-goal lead with an inch perfect header in the 65th minute off a cross from Harmanjot Khabra.