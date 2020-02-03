Riding on a brace from Roy Krishna on Sunday, ATK ease past Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Edu Garcia’s goal helped ATK’s cause as the visitors secured their ninth win of the season. ATK are now level on points (30) at the top of the table with Goa after 15 matches. Jamshedpur have seen their play-off hopes virtually end and are now seventh with 16 points.

In the 2nd minute, Krishna drew the first blood for ATK when an under-pressure Sandip Mandi chose to play a weak pass to Memo Moura and, meanwhile, the alert Fijian striker intercepted to take possession of the ball and past Subrata Pal with ease to put it into the back of the net.

Despite ATK threatening Jamshedpur’s goal incessantly, the first half ended with a 1-0 scoreline

Problems further increased for Jamshedpur as at the start of the second half Jitendra Singh failed to get the ball in a sliding challenge that halted Jayesh Rane’s counter-attack and received his second yellow card.

In the 59th minute, Edu, who was ATK’s creative source throughout the first half, double the lead for the visitors with a fine counter-attack. The Spanish midfielder initiated the move by passing the ball to Krishna and then charged into the box to receive the striker’s cushioned return to make the scoreline 2-0.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Krishna sealed the fate of the match in favour of ATK. Prabir Das forwarded a pass to Edu Garcia who released a terrific through ball for Krishna who past Pal with ease.

(Stats and inputs from IANS)