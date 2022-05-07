ISL: Hyderabad FC appoint Appu Jose as new Sporting Director

Indian Super League Champion Hyderabad FC on Friday appointed Appu Jose as the new Sporting Director of the club.

Apart from Jose, the club also appointed Thangboi Singto as their Technical Director and reserve team head coach Shameel Chembakath has been promoted as the first team assistant coach ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

“Appu Jose will be in charge of taking forward the club’s vision and philosophy. He will coordinate with the head coach and other Technical Staff for all the technical matters. Appu’s core responsibilities will involve scouting, recruiting and transfer decisions of players as well as technical and sporting staff hirings,” Hyderabad FC said in a media release.

Thangboi Singto, who served as the club’s first team assistant coach over the last two seasons, in his new role will focus on building the club’s youth structure which forms a key part of the HFC philosophy. He will nurture and oversee various HFC Club and Academy partnerships in Telangana as well as other parts of the country.

According to the club, Singto will also assist in building the football ecosystem in the region especially Hyderabad and will work closely with the respective stakeholders.

“One of the core areas he will also focus on is the coach education and conduct the trainers program that will see coaches progress through the club and its partners,” the statement further said.

On the other hand, Shameel will work closely with Club’s head coach Manolo Marquez and add value to the senior team. Hyderabad team believes that his appointment will encourage young aspiring coaches as well.

“We have made three key appointments in the club, keeping in mind the club’s direction and vision. We want to build on last season’s success, and we believe we have the right team in place,” Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said.

(Inputs from IANS)