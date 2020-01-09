Playing their 100th Indian Super League (ISL) match, FC Goa overwhelmed NorthEast United FC 2-0 in a home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The game was fully dominated by the hosts, who created plenty of chances to score against a deep-lying defence but lacked the killer instinct in front of goal.

However, own-goal from Mislav Komorski in the 68th minute put Goa in the driving seat before Jose Leudo conceded a penalty to allow Ferran Corominas to put the ball into the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Two second-half goals including Coro's penalty has given the Gaurs a vital three points against the Highlanders.

The first half ended with neither of the teams scoring a goal. After the break, the hosts took the lead when Komorski put the ball into his own net. A lapse in concentration in the 68th minute by the Highlanders defence saw Jackichand’s cross into the box hit the defender’s legs and deflect past the keeper and into the net.

Things turned from bad to worse for the visitors with 10 minutes left in the game. Leudo brought down Corominas, who was fed through on goal with just the keeper and the defensive midfielder to beat. The referee showed Leudo a red card and awarded Goa a penalty and Corominas converted from 12 yards to score his eighth goal of the season.

With the win, Goa take the top spot in the table with 24 points from 12 matches while NorthEast are at the eighth position with 11 points from 10 matches.