Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Thursday announced the appointment of Juan Ferrando as the club’s new head coach.

The Spaniard, who has been in the business since he was 18, will take charge of the Gaurs for the upcoming season of the ISL and the AFC Champions League campaign.

“I am so incredibly excited to become part of the FC Goa family. I have been greatly impressed by the Club’s emphasis on their vision and style of play and I would like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” said Ferrando as quoted by club’s official website.

“I have heard a lot about Goa’s passion for football. Together, with support from all the fans, we hope to play good football, and do our best to bring success to the club,” he added.

Meanwhile, hailing the Spaniard, FC Goa President Akshay Tandon extended his team’s full support to the new coach.

“I am very pleased to welcome Juan Ferrando to the club. In Juan, we firmly believe that we have a coach who shares our vision, philosophy and hunger for success,” said Tandon.

“He has had success wherever he has been, and has made an impact on players playing at the very highest level. Our focus now will be to lend our full support to Juan in the days to come,” he added.

Ferrando, who holds a UEFA Pro License, was felicitated with the award for ‘Best Coach’ in 2017/18 by Greek Football Association for his work at Volos FC.