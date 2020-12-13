FC Goa registered the second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a dominating 1-0 win over Odisha FC on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium.

Igor Angulo’s strike in the stoppage minutes of the first half proved to be only difference. However, Odisha would be fortunate to not lose the match by a bigger margin, thanks to their goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

Goa dominated the game in all departments, ending with 66 per cent possession of the ball and taking 17 shots as compared to Odisha’s three. While none of Odisha’s shots were on target, Goa had 10 of them sailing towards goal and Arshdeep made as many as eight saves on the night, including a double-save in the 64th minute.

The 2019-20 ISL Shield Winners went ahead in the stoppage time of the first half. Angulo received the ball from a dangerous cross accross the face of goal from Alexander Jesuraj. He made space with his first touch and shot it past Arshdeep.

Odisha put in a dogged defence throughout the second half but they were hardly able to get any counter attacks going to relieve the pressure.