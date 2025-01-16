ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters announce signing of defensive-midfielder Dusan Lagator

Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have announced the signing of defensive midfielder Dusan Lagator from Montenegrin club FK Mogren on Wednesday. The player has signed a contract with the club, till May 2026.

The 30-year-old midfielder brings a wealth of experience, having played nearly 300 matches for various clubs across Europe. Lagator has also represented the Montenegro National Team in 15 matches at the Under-19, Under-21, and senior levels. “I’m excited to join a club like Kerala Blasters FC because of the vision and project that was shared with me. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and experiencing the unique football culture here in Kerala,” said Lagator.

Lagator began his professional career in 2011 with the Montenegrin club FK Mogren and has scored 10 goals over the course of his career. He is expected to join the squad shortly and commence training.

“Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of Montenegrin midfielder Dusan Lagator for an undisclosed transfer fee from Debreceni VSC. The Blasters are pleased to announce the arrival of Montenegrin defensive midfielder Dusan Lagator,” read the statement by the club.

Known for his defensive solidity, aerial ability, and tactical awareness, Lagator’s versatility allows him to operate effectively as a defensive midfielder, providing flexibility to the team’s defensive structure.

“Dusan is a player with considerable experience, and his ability to control the midfield will add great value to our team. We are excited to see him in action and wish him the best,” commented Karolis Skynkis, Sporting Director of Kerala Blasters FC.

The club is in much-needed time for some defensive reinforcements having won six, drawn two, and lost eight of their 16 matches. The signing of Lagator hopefully provides some cover in front of goal with the Blasters having conceded 27 goals so far this season, the second most in the league.