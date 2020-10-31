ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the opening match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on November 20, organisers Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) announced on Friday.

The schedule was announced of only the first 11 rounds. The first 11 rounds feature six double-headers which will all be held on Sundays.

The matches will be played behind closed doors across three venues in Goa — JL Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), GMC Stadium (Bambolim), and Tilak Maidan (Vasco).

East Bengal will face arch rivals Mohun Bagan on their ISL debut on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC play the first match of the double headers at 5 pm on November 29 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. The rest of the matches will kick off at 7.30 pm.

“The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation competitions matches,” said the FSDL in a statement.

The last match of the first 11 rounds of fixtures will be between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City on January 11.